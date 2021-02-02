New coronavirus infections fall by a third in Suffolk as weekly rates decline

Published: 8:24 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 8:40 PM February 2, 2021

Suffolk has seen the number of new coronavirus infections within the county drop by a third - Credit: Archant

All but one area of Suffolk now have coronavirus infection rates lower than the England average, the latest statistics have shown.

According to the latest Public Health England figures, made available by the government, every local authority area in Suffolk and north Essex saw a decline in seven-day infection rates – although Ipswich and three areas of north Essex remain above the national average.

In total, 1,446 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Suffolk in the week ending January 29 – down 33.7% compared to the previous week's figure of 2,183.

The county town continues to have the highest rate in Suffolk despite its decline, with the borough recording a rate of 300.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to January 29.

A total of 411 people tested positive for the virus that week, down from 504 the week prior, when the rate stood at 368.1.

The latest average figure for England, which covers the same week, stands at 267.7 cases per 100,000 – which is down from 392.9 the week prior.

In East Suffolk, almost 300 fewer people tested positive for the virus in the week ending January 29, with the number of positive tests recorded dropping from 700 to 408.

That decline saw the weekly case rate in the area drop from 280.6 per 100,000 to 163.6.

In Babergh, the weekly figure dropped from 239.0 per 100,000 to 135.8 after 125 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Likewise in Mid Suffolk, the number of new infections dropped by more than 100 – from 263 to 147 – taking the rate from 253.1 per 100,000 to 141.5.

In West Suffolk, the figure again saw a significant decline, with figures now standing at 198.3 cases per 100,000, down from 277 the week prior.

Over the border in Essex, Braintree, Colchester and Tendring continue to record infection rates higher than the England average – although all areas saw significant declines.