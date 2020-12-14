Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week

Published: 9:39 PM December 14, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates across Suffolk have continued to grow after the county recorded 730 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one week.

All local authority areas in the county recorded a rise in cases according to the latest Public Health England statistics, which over the week ending December 10.

Again, Ipswich continues to have the highest rate of infections in Suffolk at 199.4 per 100,000 after the borough recorded 273 new cases of the virus.

The figure is up from 141.0 per 100,000 in the week ending December 3, when 193 new cases of the virus were identified.

The figure remains higher than the national average, which stands at 182.7 per 100,000.

Babergh saw a slight rise in cases in the same week, with 82 new infections – one more than the week prior – taking its rate from 88.0 per 100,000 to 89.1.

The third highest local authority area, East Suffolk, saw a rise from 52.9 per 100,000 to 78.2 after 195 cases were confirmed.

Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk still remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of infection rates, although as in recent days, are no longer in England's lowest 10.

In West Suffolk, 116 new cases of the virus took the rate from 53.1 per 100,000 to 64.8, while 64 cases in Mid Suffolk took the rate there from 50.1 per 100,000 to 61.6.

In north Essex, where the majority of the county will be entering Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday, all areas again saw a rise.

Braintree saw the most significant rise, and will be placed under the tightest restrictions. There, 477 new cases were recorded in seven days, taking its rate to 312.6 per 100,000 – up from 108.1 the week previously.

Colchester saw a rise from 91.4 per 100,000 to 100.7, while Tendring rose from 71.6 per 100,000 to 104.4.