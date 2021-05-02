News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet the babies born in April 2021

Natalie Sadler

Published: 4:00 PM May 2, 2021   
Baby in moses basket

Mabel Janet Reynolds born April 1 - Credit: Claire Scannell

Lockdown may be easing but for new parents it is still a time of concern - and restrictions mean they still cannot introduce their newborns to their wider families properly.

baby propped up on pillow

William Paul Bloomfield born April 17 - Credit: Samantha Frost

Here we want to help the mums and dads who welcomed babies in April to show off their new arrivals.

baby with elephant feeding pillow

Hetty Dianne Reynolds born April 8 - Credit: Sophie Buckingham

Each month we give parents the chance to submit their baby photos as we welcome the latest crop of lockdown babies to the world.

Baby sleeping on hand

Ammalia Isla Jordan born April 16 - Credit: Tamisha Jordan

Giving birth in a pandemic means these new mums will have attended appointments alone, had to deal with early labour without their birthing partner's by their side and been denied the chance to have visitors to the hospital.

baby in personalised babygrow

Adele Taber born April 17 - Credit: Adele Taber

Baby groups are just beginning to reopen but many are offering reduced capacity meaning new parents and their tiny tots are missing out on this early socialisation.

wide eyed baby

Emily Rosa born April 23 - Credit: Mandy Fenton

But as we head towards May 17 and the next wave of restrictions being lifted, life should start to feel more normal for these new families.

baby in personalised hooded towel

Lucy Lois Carine Price born April 16 - Credit: Alex Price

Baby asleep in pram

Ella Jade Smith born April 3 - Credit: Daniel Smith


