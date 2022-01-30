Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Dropping from a woman's size 22 to around a 12 has proved an incredible journey for Ipswich single mum of three Nicci Sanders.
In 2019, while "struggling" to get her socks on, Ms Sanders said she thought enough was enough and at 33 she had to get fit.
By herself, she started from the couch to a 5K journey and the weight soon started dropping off.
"The way it makes you feel by accomplishing it is amazing," she said
"If you start small and get 8,000 steps and then next try to increase it and you will follow on and really see an impact."
What pushed her further was when, under lockdown, she was with a partner who abused her trust.
"I escaped in April 2020," Ms Sanders said. "It was my first relationship post-marriage.
Most Read
- 1 'Very hard to stop empty homes' - Ipswich vacant properties increase
- 2 'It's Rocket Science!' - Inside a new science centre and space academy near Ipswich
- 3 Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town
- 4 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up in the last week
- 5 'Gothic' Victorian home near Ipswich with 35-foot orangery up for sale
- 6 Five cosy cafes to visit in Suffolk this winter
- 7 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
- 8 Ipswich to Felixstowe car rally set for big return in 2022
- 9 Suspect in more than 20 Capel St Mary car break-ins in one day was on-foot
- 10 Burglar caught by family in 'bear hug' jailed for four years
"Suffolk police have really helped and really did support me in lockdown."
This experience, she feels, gave her a "real push" to start running more than ever.
"You get mental clarity," she added.
Her family have also been so proud of her and have also got into healthy fitness.
"As soon as my son turned 16, he joined a gym and now is working," she said.
"My children really like to see an active mum and have such pride in me."
Ms Sanders has not stopped there and is now thinking of competing in weightlifting.
She has got a personal trainer and does squats of 60 kilos, legs of 150 kilos, 80 kilos worth of shoulder weights called hack squatting and 120 kilos thigh thrusts.
"This is in seven months and I never lifted weights before," she said.
"I would really absolutely love to do a weight lifting competition. That is something to do work towards."
Ms Sanders has lost four stone over three years and used to weigh 16 stone before moving to a healthier weight for 4ft 10 inches