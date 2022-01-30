Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12

Nicci Sanders has lost over four stone through hard work and determination. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dropping from a woman's size 22 to around a 12 has proved an incredible journey for Ipswich single mum of three Nicci Sanders.

In 2019, while "struggling" to get her socks on, Ms Sanders said she thought enough was enough and at 33 she had to get fit.

By herself, she started from the couch to a 5K journey and the weight soon started dropping off.

Nicci Sanders showing off her weight loss. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The way it makes you feel by accomplishing it is amazing," she said

"If you start small and get 8,000 steps and then next try to increase it and you will follow on and really see an impact."

What pushed her further was when, under lockdown, she was with a partner who abused her trust.

"I escaped in April 2020," Ms Sanders said. "It was my first relationship post-marriage.

"Suffolk police have really helped and really did support me in lockdown."

This experience, she feels, gave her a "real push" to start running more than ever.

"You get mental clarity," she added.

Nicci Sanders with two of her children, Livvy and Ozzie Berncastel.

Her family have also been so proud of her and have also got into healthy fitness.

"As soon as my son turned 16, he joined a gym and now is working," she said.

"My children really like to see an active mum and have such pride in me."

Ms Sanders has not stopped there and is now thinking of competing in weightlifting.

Ms Sanders has lost four stones over three years and used to weight 16 stones before moving to a healthier weight for 4ft 10 inches - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She has got a personal trainer and does squats of 60 kilos, legs of 150 kilos, 80 kilos worth of shoulder weights called hack squatting and 120 kilos thigh thrusts.

"This is in seven months and I never lifted weights before," she said.

"I would really absolutely love to do a weight lifting competition. That is something to do work towards."

Ms Sanders has lost four stone over three years and used to weigh 16 stone before moving to a healthier weight for 4ft 10 inches