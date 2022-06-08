Third bleed control kit installed in Ipswich, days after stabbing

Another bleed control kit has been installed in Ipswich, and it comes just days after a stabbing in the town centre.

Paul Stansby, 39, a co-owner of Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in Ipswich, has initiated a campaign against knife crime after his brother was fatally stabbed near the Ipswich railway station in February 2017 and is on a mission to install bleed control kits around the town.

The third bleed control kit was installed on Dogs Head Street, outside the Handy Corner shop.

Third bleed control kit installed outside the Handy Corner shop. - Credit: Jamie Hart

Another two kits are located at Mr Stansby and Jamie Hart's tattoo studio in St Margaret's Street and outside the Chantry Library.

Mr Stansby said: “My brother was taken by knife crime five years ago in Ipswich. It was a mistaken identity. He was a father-of-five and had two grandchildren. I realise that anyone can be a victim of a knife crime.

"I focus my grief on raising awareness and aiming to keep others safe. I set up a charity called the Be Lucky Anti Knife Crime Foundation. With this, we do events and raise money for things that will help save lives in our community."

He added: "The kits are installed to prevent death. If there was a kit in place, my brother might have survived.”

Last week, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich. Two 16-year-olds have been charged in relation to the incident.



