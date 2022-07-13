Haley has got 'a lot of little reasons' to raise funds

An Ipswich mum is to tackle a 13-mile hike to raise funds to thank a charity that has been helping her close family and friends.

Haley Coote, 38, of London Road, will be doing the walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Haley Coote with her son Thomas - Credit: Haley Coote

She said: “I lost my best friend’s mum from cancer a few years ago. She was like a mum to all of us.

“My friend’s wife battled, and she's fine now. Also, my partner’s great-grandparents had cancer, and they were looked after by Macmillan charity.

“There are a lot of little reasons why I’m going to take the fundraising walk.”

Haley Coote who will take part in a 13-mile hike - Credit: Haley Coote

Haley, who was asked to take part in the fundraising walk by her friend, aims to set a good example for her seven-year-old son, Thomas.

She said: “My son has done a walk with me before to raise money for a charity based in Colchester.

“Thomas knows that it’s nice to raise money for charities and people in need. He is very supportive and understands that not everybody has what we have.”

Haley herself struggles with health problems but wants to raise money for a charity that provides help for people with cancer.

Haley Coote with her son Thomas - Credit: Haley Coote

She said: “The walk is going to be a challenge for me, but if I can raise money for a good charity, it’s worth doing.

“My family knows the conditions I’m going through at the moment and how hard the walk will be for me.

“They are very supportive and encouraging. My sister offered me good advice that I should wear decent trainers and how to pace myself.”

Haley said that every story she hears about cancer struggles is just “heartbreaking”.

“I just think in this day and age, it’s really sad that we haven't found a cure yet.

“Especially after Covid, everything is still running really behind, and I'm sure many lives have been lost when it could have been avoided.

“It scares me that my little one is still growing up in a world where things like cancer can't be cured.”

Haley will take part in Dedham Vale Mighty Hike on July 31 and walk from Kentwell Hall in Sudbury to Flatford Mill.