Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:30 AM April 2, 2021    Updated: 10:31 AM April 2, 2021
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

A man has died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A14 near Coddenham.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on the westbound carriageway around 4.50am Friday, April 2 and have remained at the scene since.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a man – a passenger in the car – has died.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the lorry was unharmed.

The driver of the car, another man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England remain at the scene of the crash – between junctions 51 and 50 – to carry out an investigation.

The investigation and clearing of the scene is expected to remain in place for some time. The eastbound carriageway remains open.

A diversion route is in place via Great Blakenham and Needham Market.

Witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 40 of April 2.

