Published: 4:00 PM April 2, 2021

Baby Alfie North was born on March 4, 2021 - giving him a birth date of 4-3-21 - Credit: Abi May

These beautiful babies were all born in March as the nation remained under tough lockdown restrictions, and only now as restrictions ease are they able to meet their extended families.

Alfie North was named after his late great-grandfather Alfred - who would have been 100 in March - Credit: Abi May





Baby Alfie North arrived on March 3, 2021 - giving him a birth date of 4-3-21.

Mum Abi May said: "I have to say that’s a pretty cool birth date. He was born at 9.44am and weighed 5Ibs 6oz."

She explained the birth was far from straight forward and said: "Alfie was born 19 days early as I ended up having preeclampsia and had to be induced at 37 weeks and 2 days.

"The birth was all going steady and well until I got to 9cms and Alfie decided to move his head to the left so I had to deliver him via forceps. The staff at Ipswich Hospital were amazing and so calm, couldn’t have asked for more and they allowed my partner to stay with me and Alfie until 5am in a private room so we could bond as a family."

Abi can now start introducing baby Alfie to his wider family, but there is one person he won't get to meet - his great-grandfather after whom he was named.

She said: "Alfie is named after my partner Chris’s granddad Alfred who sadly past away 11 years ago. Alfred would have been 100 in March this year if he was still with us. "

Each month we are sharing photos of the babies born in lockdown to give parents a chance to celebrate their births and show off their newborns to friends, family and neighbours from the safety of their own homes.





Theo-lee King, born March 8th - Credit: Jade Wragg

Oscar Thomas Dixon, born February 13 - Credit: Cara Warnes

Peyton-lee Hector Eade, born March 10 - Credit: Jamie Dilger

Freya Mae Hynard, born December 2 - Credit: Paige Willing

Even as restrictions continue to ease we know many parents will be keeping visits to a minimum to keep their families safe, so we will continue to run your pictures.





Peyton-lee Hector Eade, born March 10 - Credit: Jamie Dilger

Evelyn Jean Ward, born March 6 - Credit: Lisa Ward

Delilah Mary Alexandra Garnham, born March 9 - Credit: Alice Garnham

Lacey Mae Durrant, born March 18 - Credit: Laura Page



