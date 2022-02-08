'Men can talk' - That's the message from an Ipswich wellbeing group

An Ipswich wellbeing group is trying to get men to open up and talk.

Organisers of Men Can Talk, Wayne Burnett, Corrin Eaton, Glen Barwell, have been leading the group in Chantry Library on Monday evenings.

They want it to be an open space where men can meet new people, do fun activities and open up about their feelings.

Mr Burnett, a volunteer at Men Can Talk, explained often men mind it difficult to open up and this can lead to stress in their lives.

Men account for three-quarters of suicide deaths registered in 2020 and are less likely to access psychological therapies than women, with only 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies being for men.

This Chantry group allows them the support to talk, Mr Burnett says, but also allows the conversations to happen organically by having activities run as part of the group.

Men Can Talk is free and meets from 6pm to 8pm on Mondays in Chantry Library in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich IP2 0QY.

Dyer's Diner and Coffee Shop inside the library will open late for the group.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch https://www.samaritans.org.