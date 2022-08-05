Case of monkeypox identified in Ipswich

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: PA

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Ipswich, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A Notifications of Infectious Diseases (NOID) report published by the UKHSA for the week ending July 31 revealed one case of the virus had been reported in Suffolk's county towns.

Another case had been identified in mid Suffolk for the week ending June 26.

According to an agenda report for a Suffolk County Council meeting in July, there were "low numbers" of monkeypox in Suffolk as of June 2.

The overall number of monkeypox cases in Suffolk has not been confirmed.

There have been more than 2,600 cases of monkeypox in the UK so far, mostly among men who have sex with men.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, but some may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The rash can look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

LGBT groups have urged the have called on Health Secretary Steve Barclay to take action due to monkeypox “causing real fear and anxiety” within the queer communities.

A letter to Mr Barclay signed by the LGBT groups for the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Scottish National Party said: "We cannot afford to allow monkeypox to become endemic in the UK. Luckily, we have the tools required to stop this outbreak and prevent further risk to health now. We ask that you do so urgently."