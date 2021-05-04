News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Gallery

Welcome to the world - celebrating the babies born in April 2021

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 3:35 PM May 4, 2021   
baby in stripey outfit

Oliver Scott, born April 1 - Credit: Lizzie Reach & Adam Scott

Oliver Scott was an unexpected April baby - he was due at the end of March but arrived more than a week late.

Proud parents Lizzie Reach and Adam Scott said: "Oliver was born eight days overdue at six minutes past midnight on April 1. Just managed to slip into April."

The new parents sent us Oliver picture after we called for families to share their newborns with readers.

sleeping baby in dalmation babygrow

Albie Coombes born April 6 - Credit: Lauren Wright

Those who have welcomed babies during the past year have been denied many of the normal experiences other parents have enjoyed - welcoming relatives to the hospital, having visitors to the house and attending groups and classes.

baby boy asleep in blue moses basket

Lewis Harvey-Clarke born April 27 - Credit: Janine and Steven Harvey-Clarke

We wanted to give parents a chance to introduce their newborns to the wider community and each month run photos of the new babies born in Suffolk.

baby on sofa

Finlay Power was born April 15 - Credit: Kelly Power

If you are due a baby in May, email us with photos and share your birth story. We want to hear from parents who have undergone IVF to have the family they always dreamed up, families who have welcomed surprised babies and single mums who are bravely embarking on this journey alone.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work has started on a new 560-home estate on the edge of Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Cara Wilson, 21, left with second-degree burns

Cara's warning after hot water bottle burst, causing second-degree burns

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
7 criminals jailed in Suffolk

The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Harvest House, in Felixstowe, is set to hold weddings from next year Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus