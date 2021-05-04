Gallery

Published: 3:35 PM May 4, 2021

Oliver Scott was an unexpected April baby - he was due at the end of March but arrived more than a week late.

Proud parents Lizzie Reach and Adam Scott said: "Oliver was born eight days overdue at six minutes past midnight on April 1. Just managed to slip into April."

The new parents sent us Oliver picture after we called for families to share their newborns with readers.

Albie Coombes born April 6 - Credit: Lauren Wright

Those who have welcomed babies during the past year have been denied many of the normal experiences other parents have enjoyed - welcoming relatives to the hospital, having visitors to the house and attending groups and classes.

Lewis Harvey-Clarke born April 27 - Credit: Janine and Steven Harvey-Clarke

We wanted to give parents a chance to introduce their newborns to the wider community and each month run photos of the new babies born in Suffolk.

Finlay Power was born April 15 - Credit: Kelly Power

If you are due a baby in May, email us with photos and share your birth story. We want to hear from parents who have undergone IVF to have the family they always dreamed up, families who have welcomed surprised babies and single mums who are bravely embarking on this journey alone.