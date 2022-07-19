National role for Ipswich based orthopaedic surgeon

Mark Bowditch is going to takeover a national role by becoming president of the British Orthopaedic Association. - Credit: Archant/Warren Page

An orthopaedic surgeon at Ipswich Hospital has been elected to take on a highly prestigious national role.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), Mark Bowditch, has been named as vice president elect by the British Orthopaedic Association (BOA) and will take on the presidency in 2024.

Mr Bowditch has been a consultant for 22 years, but started working at Ipswich Hospital 26 years ago.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mark Bowditch - Credit: Warren Page

He said: "It's an honour to be asked by my peers to lead the association, and I'm delighted and humbled to have been elected to this national role.

"The scale and importance of the role, representing both the profession and the patients we serve, excited me and it's an extremely important time with so many people waiting for treatment and living with pain and disability."

Mr Bowditch takes up his role as vice president in September, and will be president for the opening of ESNEFT's multi-million pound building, which will be one of the biggest orthopaedic centres in Europe.