New strain of Covid-19 is in Ipswich, health meeting confirms
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A new strain of Covid-19 outlined by health secretary Matt Hancock earlier this week is in Ipswich, it has been confirmed.
Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble confirmed in Friday's local outbreak engagement board meeting that the new variant, called VUI-202012/01, had been identified locally.
He said: "They identified a new strain of the virus, originally in and around the Kent and south east area.
"We are still trying to learn more about that but there were a report from Public Health England that they had identified some of this new strain in Ipswich, in Norwich and in Cambridge.
"Nationally this strain they believe is more infectious but not more dangerous in that sense, but obviously it can lead to more rapid spread.
You may also want to watch:
"We need to understand more of that, and all of the actions with hands, face, space, and following the guidance around self isolation all count. We are trying to understand that situation as it evolves."
As of December 13, there were 1,108 cases involving the new strain nationally, largely across the south east and east of England and over 60 different local authority areas.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich barber’s incredible rise – after starting in mum’s back garden shed
- 2 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
- 3 Lakeland set to close Ipswich store
- 4 Police appeal after man seen allegedly abusing pug near Ipswich car park
- 5 Drug addict was 'sitting duck' for cuckooing, court hears
- 6 Sports car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich
- 7 Eyesore site to get new lease of life as 173 family homes agreed
- 8 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
- 9 Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?
- 10 More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Suffolk in a week
The British Medical Journal this week reported that the new strain, first spotted in September and believed to have originated in the UK, now accounts for 20% of virus cases in Norfolk, 10% in Essex and 3% in Suffolk.