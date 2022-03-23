The planned new Cardinal Medical Practice surgery should be built at the junction of Old Norwich Road and Bury Road. - Credit: IBC/NHS/KLH Architects

Hundreds of people have already sought information about the proposed new Cardinal Medical Practice "super-surgery" planned for the Old Norwich Road in Ipswich.

And there has already been thought about transport links to the new centre that is expected to open in 2024 or 2025.

The plans for the proposed new surgery that would have 29 clinics and 11 nursing rooms as well as a centre for minor operations were unveiled last week.

It would replace clinical services currently provided at Chesterfield Drive, Deben Road and Norwich Road surgeries.

One issue that had caused concern for some people was the lack of access to public transport - the new site is not directly on Ipswich Buses routes although one bus an hour in each direction does pass it with First Eastern Counties routes to and from Stowmarket.

Ipswich Buses' general manager Stephen Bryce said he was aware of the proposals and there were likely to be changes to bus services in that part of the town before the new surgery opened to reflect new homes being built in the area.

The surgery is to be built by Ipswich Council and handed over to the Cardinal Medical Practice.

Council leader David Ellesmere said: "It has taken a long time to get to this stage but this would be a very good health facility for many thousands of people in that part of Ipswich."

Discussions had been going on for nearly a decade - and last year it was said that the building could be completed by 2024.

Mr Ellesmere felt this might be rather ambitious, given that the consultation period continued until the end of May, that it would then have to go through the planning process followed by the procurement process to get it built.

He said: "I suspect work might start in 2024 but it could take a year to build so it might not open until 2025." The borough's planning department said it did not want to estimate how long it might take to get the building completed.

It is understood that by the end of the weekend more than 800 people had looked at the plans for the new surgery which can be seen here.



