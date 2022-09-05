'New vision' to tackle Ipswich air pollution to be revealed

Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now) hope to outline a 'new vision' for Ipswich in an open letter next week - Credit: Simon Parker

Campaigners in Ipswich will outline a "new vision" for the town's fight against air pollution in an open letter to the public.

Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now) recently warned that 38,000 people in the town are living in areas with pollution levels above the national target.

In an open letter set to be penned this week, the pair hope to raise further awareness by highlighting what has been done so far and what further steps can be taken to tackle the issue.

"We need to provide a coherent picture of the scale of the problem," Mr Armstrong said.

"In this letter, we want to inform people about what measures have been taken elsewhere and how we can draw inspiration from them."

"There are a number of reasons behind the town's poor air quality but what we need now is solutions," Mr Horner said.

"We're keen to work with other organisations to urgently tackle this issue.

"We need ideas and a new vision for Ipswich."