News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

'New vision' to tackle Ipswich air pollution to be revealed

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 7:00 AM September 5, 2022
Car exhaust.

Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now) hope to outline a 'new vision' for Ipswich in an open letter next week - Credit: Simon Parker

Campaigners in Ipswich will outline a "new vision" for the town's fight against air pollution in an open letter to the public.

Chris Armstrong and Tony Horner of Ipswich CAN (Clean Air Now) recently warned that 38,000 people in the town are living in areas with pollution levels above the national target.

In an open letter set to be penned this week, the pair hope to raise further awareness by highlighting what has been done so far and what further steps can be taken to tackle the issue. 

"We need to provide a coherent picture of the scale of the problem," Mr Armstrong said. 

"In this letter, we want to inform people about what measures have been taken elsewhere and how we can draw inspiration from them."

"There are a number of reasons behind the town's poor air quality but what we need now is solutions," Mr Horner said.

"We're keen to work with other organisations to urgently tackle this issue. 

"We need ideas and a new vision for Ipswich."

Health
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man died after a serious crash on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
land at Thurleston Lane, Whitton, Ipswich.

Planning

Plans for 10 glamping pods take next steps after successful appeal

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week

Suffolk Live News

Reopening of busy Ipswich road delayed as works extended

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon