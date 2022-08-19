Nicky was 'in the right place at the right time' to help injured woman

An Ipswich store worker was "in the right place at the right time” to help a woman who fractured her hip after a fall.

Nicky Dean, from Asda Ipswich Stoke Park, rushed to help a lady in her mid-70s who lost control of her walking aid and fell on the road.

Nicky, who was on her lunch break, made the lady comfortable, called for an ambulance and even held an umbrella over her head for an hour to protect her from the blistering heat.

She said: "I just did what anyone else would have done. I was in the right place at the right time.

"The lady is a regular customer at our store, but on that occasion, she'd been walking back from the doctors' surgery when she fell and stumbled into the bus lane.

"She'd got a few cuts and bruises and really hurt her leg. She was in a lot of pain. I just chatted with her and tried to make her laugh to lift her spirits."

Nicky Dean from Asda Ipswich Stoke Park store - Credit: Asda

The elderly lady was taken to hospital by an ambulance and is now recovering.

Store manager, David Smith, who has nominated Nicky for an Asda service superstar award, said the whole store was proud of her.

He added: "Nicky's an absolute legend. She's always happy and will do anything for anyone.

"If you were to have a fall, you'd want Nicky there lifting your spirits. She's the perfect person to do that."