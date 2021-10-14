News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

A milestone for Nordic walking - as new project helps cancer patients

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM October 14, 2021   
Instructor Jane MacPherson with walkers at the Suffolk School of Nordic Walking's first birthday brunch

Instructor Jane MacPherson with walkers at the Suffolk School of Nordic Walking's first birthday brunch, held at the Coddenham Centre - Credit: Georgie Kerr/Four Dots Photography

The Suffolk School of Nordic Walking, based near Ipswich, has celebrated its first anniversary - after recently launching walks for NHS cancer patients.

Around 80 walkers went to the brunch event at the Coddenham Centre, where the school is based.

Classical musician Jane MacPherson changed career in the wake of Covid lockdown and launched the school last year. It now has walkers aged from their 20s to their 80s.

Before changing career, Jane was a principal member of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and then the Philharmonia of London, playing under her maiden name, Jane Marshal, and spent nearly 40 years performing with top orchestras and artists.

Nordic walking at the school has recently been made available free to NHS cancer patients at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, with small groups taking part pre, during and post treatment.

Jane said: "It has been exciting to see patients get so much out of Nordic Walking. As a highly effective exercise that still allows you to walk and talk, the companionship of our groups has for many been as beneficial as the exercise itself."

The project was launched by ESNEFT's John Le Vay Cancer Information Centre in Ipswich and Cancer Well Being and Macmillan Centre in Colchester, with funding from the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, together with the school.

Jane MacPherson is enjoying her new career as a Nordic Walking instructor Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jane MacPherson, who runs the Suffolk School of Nordic Walking, based in Coddenham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cancer information nurse specialist and centre manager Louise Smith said: "Physical activity is so important before, during and after treatment for cancer, and this is a wonderful way of experiencing the many benefits it can offer."

Most Read

  1. 1 Major road into Ipswich closed as essential works carried out
  2. 2 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  3. 3 Ipswich man cleared of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot in neck
  1. 4 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  2. 5 Man 'put woman through hell' as he is jailed for assault
  3. 6 Approval given for 190-home development in Bramford
  4. 7 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
  5. 8 Plea to use NHS 'appropriately' as man makes 300 calls in month
  6. 9 Ice skating and real-life reindeer at new festive fayre
  7. 10 Suffolk kept Ipswich in dark over park and ride plans

The free 90-minute training courses take place twice monthly at The Coddenham Centre and also at Highwoods Park in Colchester, and are also available to NHS staff.

The next available NHS courses are on October 26 in Colchester and October 27 in Coddenham. The school also offers other training and walks up to five times a week.

For details of the NHS walks, visit the Coddenham Centre's web page.


Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia London Train from Ipswich for only £5

Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5

Timothy Bradford

person
Traffic has been worsened by another crash on the A14 between junctions 54 and 55 Picture: SARAH LU

Suffolk Live

Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
MP Dr Dan Poulter, Tina Davis and Caroline Rutherford

A14

'Lives lost and families destroyed' - call for action over bridge deaths

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon