Nursing class seeks two former colleagues ahead of reunion this month

The reunion organisers remember all the names - but don't know how to get in touch with a handful of their former classmates. Beverly Underwood is front row, third from the right - Credit: Ipswich Hospital

A nursing class hoping to reunite after four decades is searching for two former classmates ahead of the reunion event.

Nurse specialist Beverly Underwood belonged to the cohort that began training in 1982 and said it would be amazing to get everyone back in the same room.

A reunion has been planned at Ipswich Hospital on April 19 - but two of the nurses have yet to be tracked down.

Beverly, who now works at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Trust, said: "We are all very excited about the forthcoming event.

"We are, however, still trying to locate some of our nursing colleagues and also hoped to track down Mr John Goodchild, who we remember fondly as one of our tutors.

"We hope to bring along several bits of memorabilia from our days of nurse training in the 1980s and our old photos.

"Our training saw us work across both the hospital sites, Anglesey Road and Heath Road, at the time living in Norton House -- prior to it becoming what it is today.

"We started on April 19, 1982, and finished in summer 1985 - just after Band Aid.

"We've had periodic reunions, at the five- and 10-year anniversaries, but I don't think we've ever all been together since we finished our training.

"There's a few people none of us know how to get in touch with, but it would be amazing to get everyone back into the same room."

If you're one of the faces pictured and you'd like to be contacted by Beverly about the reunion, get in touch at charlotte.moore@archant.co.uk.