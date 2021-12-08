News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'I don't want families going through this' - Mum backs bridge campaign

Published: 11:08 AM December 8, 2021
Tina Davis lost her son Nathan Davis in 2011

A mum who lost her son to the Orwell Bridge says she is still "angry and frustrated" no significant action to improve safety has been taken.

Tina Davis has backed a campaign calling for action addressed to Parliament, having lost her son Nathan in 2011.

The family would have marked Mr Davis's 30th birthday this year.

His mum said it was frustrating no action had been taken in the last year and wants more safety measures, similar to the barriers at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

She said: "Having had to mark our Nathan's 30th birthday without him, it brings everything back.

"I really don't want other families to go through this and I'm confident enough people feel the same and will sign this petition and get something done."

The Ipswich Star, EADT, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, and Caroline Rutherford of young people charity Just42 are also backing the petition to parliament over the Orwell Bridge deaths. 

You can sign the petition here.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


