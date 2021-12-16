News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Hundreds of hospital staff off with Covid-19 or self-isolating

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:00 PM December 16, 2021
Ipswich Hospital/Colchester Hospital/West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Hospital/Colchester Hospital/West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of hospital staff have either tested positive for coronavirus or were having to isolate after coming into contact with someone.

The surge in numbers has in part been fuelled by the Omicron variant.  The R rate was estimated to be between 3 and 5 according to the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, whereas Delta is believed to be between 1.1 and 1.2.

There were 268 out of 11,500 staff off work at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, because they were either self-isolating or Covid-positive.

At West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust there is a 12-month (rolling) absence figure of 4.2%, a spokesperson said: “Like many trusts we are experiencing high patient demand at this time.

"Our staff are working very hard to ensure everyone who comes through our doors is cared for and supported in the best way possible."

NHS
Health
Coronavirus
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

A14 | Updated

Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Ipswich Crown Court

Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail

Jane Hunt

person
Hughes technology store in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich will be closing down this weekend

Hughes store in town centre to close down

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Children's entertainer Robbie James from Stowmarket is preparing to hold socially distanced chldren'

Investigations

Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon