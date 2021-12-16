Hundreds of hospital staff off with Covid-19 or self-isolating

Hundreds of hospital staff have either tested positive for coronavirus or were having to isolate after coming into contact with someone.

The surge in numbers has in part been fuelled by the Omicron variant. The R rate was estimated to be between 3 and 5 according to the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, whereas Delta is believed to be between 1.1 and 1.2.

There were 268 out of 11,500 staff off work at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, because they were either self-isolating or Covid-positive.

At West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust there is a 12-month (rolling) absence figure of 4.2%, a spokesperson said: “Like many trusts we are experiencing high patient demand at this time.

"Our staff are working very hard to ensure everyone who comes through our doors is cared for and supported in the best way possible."