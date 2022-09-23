Potential new Ipswich care home could address 'acute need' in town

It has been proposed to redevelop the Lodge on Tuddenham Road into a care home for people with early-onset neurological conditions. - Credit: Google Maps

A new residential home for people with neurological conditions could soon be coming to Ipswich, addressing an “acute” need within the town.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to convert the Lodge building on Tuddenham Road into a care home. The application form indicates that the building is currently used as a dwelling and wellness clinic.

The application has been put forward by the Ethos Care Group, a Norfolk-based organisation which currently has locations in Tacolneston and Drayton.

A supporting statement indicates that, if accepted, the site at Tuddenham Road would provide 26 single bedrooms, which would be arranged in four separate "home-style community environments".

Gavin Elsey is Director of Development Operations at Ethos Care.

He explained that the group provides specialist neurological care to people with early-onset presentations of conditions such as dementia, Huntington’s disease, Pick’s disease, motor neuron disease, Parkinson’s disease and Korsakoff syndrome.

Mr Elsey said that typically, their residents are under 65.

“We specialise in and provide care for residents who have been through the system and may have been wrongly placed,” he said.

“For example, someone who is 45 and has early onset dementia may tend to be put in a facility with lots of older people, because there is an acute shortage of places.

“A consequence of this is that they get bored very quickly. They will want to be mobile and active, because they’re a 45-year-old person.

“They can become frustrated, which can show through their behaviour.

“We are very much into providing the right type of care and the right environment for people who are younger.”

He also said that Ethos Care homes have a high staff-to-resident ratio, with residents typically living in households of six to seven people, with two or three members of staff to supervise.

He continued: “We have been in communication with all of the commissioning groups that cover the area, and there is an acute demand for the type of service that we are looking to present.”

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date for a decision set for November 11.