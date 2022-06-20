Praise for EACH's 'valuable' care before son's death

Andrew and Penny Revitt, parents of Sam, who was looked after by EACH at the Treehouse in Ipswich - Credit: EACH

The parents of a 10-year-old boy have praised hospice staff for helping them never feel alone by providing 'valuable' care and support for their late son.

East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) has been praised by Penny and Andrew Revitt, the parents of Sam Revitt, as part of children's hospice week.

Sam spent much of his time at The Treehouse in Ipswich, run by EACH and remembered as a "cheeky, bright and happy person".

His mum Penny said: "Sam was happy to be left at the hospice.

Sam Revitt - Credit: Penny Revitt

"It gave us a valuable break from daily life and having to worry about things like syringes, feeds and medication.

"It meant we could do things like going for a walk on uneven or steep paths, or have a meal together, something outside our everyday routine.

"We have felt supported every step of the way. The staff have always been respectful and compassionate and we are happy to champion EACH.

"The staff pulled out all the stops, putting so much effort into the little things like having a homemade name plaque on the bedroom door, Sam's name written on the wipe board with a heart shape next to it and books with his name on by the bed."

"All the way to the end of his life, Sam was comfortable and well looked after."

Sam Revitt with his parents Andrew and Penny - Credit: Penny Revitt

Sam was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, just six months before his passing. The condition is a severe form of epilepsy.

He was also a much-loved member of the Rainbow section of the 10th Ipswich Scout group, with a group climbing the height of Mount Everest in his honour.

Penny continued: "Andrew and I felt reassured at The Treehouse. Our privacy was respected and we knew we could have private time if we needed and wanted it.

"Equally we always knew we weren't alone. Support was there as and when we needed it.

Sam Revitt was looked after at The Treehouse in Ipswich. - Credit: Penny Revitt

"We are grateful to EACH for helping us navigate life with Sam and very grateful for their compassionate care to enhance his and our lives, and to make sure he left this life in a peaceful way surrounded by love.

"The care team are more than just nurses and medical professionals."