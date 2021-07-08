News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Royal theme for Ipswich care home's new sensory room

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 8, 2021   
Resident Linda and home manager Jennie Rodger opening the new sensory room at Prince George House 

Resident Linda and home manager Jennie Rodger opening the new sensory room at Prince George House - Credit: Care UK

An Ipswich care home has opened a new sensory room to support residents living with dementia.

"The Royal Parlour" at Care UK’s Prince George House, in Mansbrook Boulevard, was named and designed by residents.

The room will be used for sensory activities, including Namaste Care. The Prince George House team have recently undertaken training for this new holistic approach to care.

It incorporates physical, sensory and emotional activities to reduce anxiety and improve wellbeing, and is especially beneficial for those living with advanced dementia.

Jennie Rodger, home manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have officially opened our new sensory room, which really is fit for royalty.

“We are always looking for new ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives. For many, helping to create The Royal Parlour has been a great focus over the past few months, and now that it’s officially ready for use, we hope the new space provides tranquillity for those living in the home.

“The team have all been trained in Namaste Care ahead of its launch at Prince George House, and we are already seeing the benefits of this type of care for residents living with dementia.”

Prince George House is a modern purpose-built care home providing full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care and short-term respite care.


