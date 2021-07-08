Royal theme for Ipswich care home's new sensory room
- Credit: Care UK
An Ipswich care home has opened a new sensory room to support residents living with dementia.
"The Royal Parlour" at Care UK’s Prince George House, in Mansbrook Boulevard, was named and designed by residents.
The room will be used for sensory activities, including Namaste Care. The Prince George House team have recently undertaken training for this new holistic approach to care.
It incorporates physical, sensory and emotional activities to reduce anxiety and improve wellbeing, and is especially beneficial for those living with advanced dementia.
Jennie Rodger, home manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have officially opened our new sensory room, which really is fit for royalty.
“We are always looking for new ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives. For many, helping to create The Royal Parlour has been a great focus over the past few months, and now that it’s officially ready for use, we hope the new space provides tranquillity for those living in the home.
“The team have all been trained in Namaste Care ahead of its launch at Prince George House, and we are already seeing the benefits of this type of care for residents living with dementia.”
Most Read
- 1 GALLERY: Crowds pack Ipswich pubs as England seal place in Euro 2020 final
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
- 3 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
- 4 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 5 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
- 6 Crash involving car and cyclist near Holywells Park in Ipswich
- 7 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence
- 8 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo
- 9 TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop
- 10 Japanese knotweed may not be 'death sentence' for Ipswich homes
Prince George House is a modern purpose-built care home providing full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care and short-term respite care.