Residents 'struggling' to get their hands on vital LFT tests

Getting your hands on a box of LFT tests appears to be difficult in Ipswich. - Credit: Melanie Brighton

With Christmas just a couple of days away, many people will be wanting to take a lateral flow test (LFT) to make sure they are safe when visiting loved ones.

However, getting your hands on them appears to be quite hit and miss - with people in the Ipswich area reporting that many places have run out.

In order to collect a box of LFT tests you need to first check the government website to place an order or get a code for collection at a pharmacy. A list of those that offer collection can be found here.

One grandmother said: "I just went to the Two Rivers pharmacy in Ipswich pick up a box of lateral flow tests and they haven’t got any.

"I had an NHS collection code but they said they keep running out and haven’t even got any to test themselves.

"Not sure how people like me can test ourselves and family in the run up before Christmas if we can’t get hold of any."

Another local resident said: "I am struggling to find any pharmacy that has LFT tests available in Suffolk. I have been a close contact to more than one person who has had a positive test of Covid.

"I have ordered a code from NHS England but every pharmacy I visit is out of stock.

"I am triple vaccinated but still am asked to test daily but I can’t get a hold of the tests to test daily. I am not showing symptoms but really want to do the right thing and follow the guidelines."

However, one pharmacy in Ipswich said they were stocked with LFT's and as long as people had their codes, they could fulfil orders, with a steady stream of deliveries throughout the day.

Pharmacies are able to provide updates on their LFT stock levels so it may be worth ringing ahead to check before making the journey to collect tests.

