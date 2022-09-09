Road chaos near Ipswich Hospital has prompted some doctors to switch some consultations from in-person to phone or online meetings instead over the last two weeks.

Woodbridge Road East has been closed to allow gas company Cadent to carry out emergency works planned a month ago - and with roadworks on other nearby roads, it is quite difficult for patients, visitors and staff to get to and from the hospital.

That has prompted some doctors to use phone or computer links for some meetings with patients to save them the inconvenience of trying to negotiate diversions and congestion.

A spokeswoman for the Ipswich Hospital said there was no policy laid down from the top - but doctors and medical teams were always allowed to use their discretion over meetings with patients.

She said that many routine consultations were already carried out remotely - especially for patients who lived some way away from the hospital in places like Aldeburgh or Leiston.

She added: "If patients can be saved the inconvenience of struggling around the roadworks by having a phone call for a routine consultation then that's fine. The doctors and clinicians are the people who know their patients best and it's up to them to decide what to do."

The roadworks had been due to finish last weekend, but delays meant the closure was extended and Woodbridge Road East is due to reopen by Monday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “Works to repair the sinkhole on Woodbridge Road East are progressing well and look set to be completed over the weekend.

"The void was filled with concrete Thursday morning as planned, with two layers of road base materials to be laid next, and surfacing and the relaying of road markings to follow. The road will then be monitored, with the intention of it reopening before rush hour Monday morning.

“We would like to thank residents once again for their patience whilst we make these repairs and apologise for the inconvenience and disruption it has caused.”

As well as the official diversion along Foxhall Road, some drivers also used other roads as rat-runs, particularly Humber Doucy Lane even though Suffolk County Council put up signs that the narrow road was not suitable to be used as a diversion.



