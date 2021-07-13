News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boutique Ipswich Waterfront hotel closes until July 21 after Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:08 PM July 13, 2021   
The Salthouse Harbour Hotel, which has been shut during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel is closed - Credit: Archant

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on the Ipswich Waterfront has closed due to coronavirus cases among staff.

The temporary closure comes after two members of staff at the boutique waterfront hotel tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on its website, the hotel said: "Following 2 positive COVID 19 cases within our team, we are taking precautionary measures to keep our staff and guests safe.

"Therefore, in line with Government guidelines, the Salthouse will remain closed until 21st July.

"We apologise in advance for any upset caused and look forward to welcoming our guests back once we reopen."

The four-star hotel, run by Gough Hotels, is a popular choice for visitors to the town and is also known for its afternoon tea.



