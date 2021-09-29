News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tell us: How is long Covid affecting young people and school staff?

Tamika Green

Published: 11:10 AM September 29, 2021   
One in ten secondary school pupils have experienced long covid symptoms  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The impact of long Covid on school pupils and staff is the centre of a new survey - and we would like to hear from you.

An Office For National Statistics (ONS) survey estimated that 37.5% of staff and 12.3% of students who had previously contracted covid-19 continued to experience symptoms four weeks from the start of infection. 

This equates to one in 10 pupils in secondary school and over a third in school staff.

A small selection of schools in England found that school staff were more likely to experience shortness of breath than pupils, however both groups reported weakness and tiredness.  

We would like to hear from pupils or school staff around Suffolk who have contracted Covid-19 and are suffering from long Covid symptoms and the impact it has had.

If you would like to share your experiences, please email tamika.green@archant.co.uk  

