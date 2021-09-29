Tell us: How is long Covid affecting young people and school staff?

Published: 11:10 AM September 29, 2021

The impact of long Covid on school pupils and staff is the centre of a new survey - and we would like to hear from you.

An Office For National Statistics (ONS) survey estimated that 37.5% of staff and 12.3% of students who had previously contracted covid-19 continued to experience symptoms four weeks from the start of infection.

This equates to one in 10 pupils in secondary school and over a third in school staff.

A small selection of schools in England found that school staff were more likely to experience shortness of breath than pupils, however both groups reported weakness and tiredness.

We would like to hear from pupils or school staff around Suffolk who have contracted Covid-19 and are suffering from long Covid symptoms and the impact it has had.

You may also want to watch:

If you would like to share your experiences, please email tamika.green@archant.co.uk