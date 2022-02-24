EACH helps siblings hit the slope for 'wonderful' day

Aiden Cattermole was one of 21 children invited to the day out at the slopes - Credit: EACH

A day of adrenaline-filled thrills spills and laughs at Suffolk Leisure Park was enjoyed by siblings of those receiving care at The Treehouse, in Ipswich.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) invited 21 children from Ipswich to the slopes during their school half-term, treating them to lunch and high-speed antics.

Sibling days are run by EACH every school holiday, allowing brothers and sisters of youngsters being cared for at local hospices to come together for a few hours of fun.

Four-year-old Amelie Fountain was attending her first sibling day event held by the charity - Credit: EACH

Amelie Fountain, who is four and lives in Ravenswood, attended with her older sister, Scarlett, and mum Shelley said that both girls had a "wonderful time".

She said: "They enjoyed mixing with other children and spending time with siblings in a similar situation to themselves.

"Amelie was attending her first siblings' day, as she's only four.

"She was very excited and loved making new friends. It's all she's talked about since."

Kirsty Cattermole, from Claydon, said her sons, Kyle and Aiden, "absolutely loved" the day.

"They get so much from these days and love being around other children in a similar situation.

"They make friends and have a lot of fun together."

Kyle and Aiden Cattermole enjoying the siblings day, which brings together children who have siblings being cared for at EACH hospices - Credit: EACH

Jenna Kent, EACH events and groups coordinator, said: "They had such fun and it was a joy to see the smiles on their faces.

"Their confidence grew as the day went on. To start with, understandably, they were a little reluctant and unsure but by the end they were whizzing down the slope.

"They wanted to go faster and faster and were asking to be spun round. It was lovely seeing how the children looked after each other.

"It was a huge success and I heard positive comments from both the children and their parents. The feedback was great, with lots of thank you messages and kind comments.

"Our sibling days are such an important part of the service we provide and, after so much disruption because of the pandemic, it was great having everyone together again.

"Thanks also to the ski centres for having us and giving the children such a brilliant and memorable day."

A similar event in Norwich saw 18 children enjoy their day at Norfolk Snowsports Club and last week three siblings from Colchester enjoyed their day, which fit into the Essex half-term schedule.