Published: 12:58 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM February 14, 2021

A super-slimmer from Ipswich has told how weight loss dramatically improved her health - helping to reverse her Type 2 diabetes.

Katie Case, 69, has spoken out about her experience to help inspire others to lose weight - even though it is harder for many during lockdown, when slimming groups can't meet in person.

Mrs Case, a member of a Slimming World group based in Landseer Road, said: "About 15 years ago, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. I was prescribed medication to control it. My blood sugar levels were well above normal.

Katie Case of Ipswich before her weight loss - Credit: Katie Case

"I lost almost 1.5 stones in weight but failed to keep it off. The weight piled back on and my blood sugar went up, and my medication was increased."

The retired nurse manager, who is originally from Falkirk and has worked for care organisations in both Ipswich and Diss, joined Slimming World in 2017.

She said: "My husband Ken had recently had a health scare - fortunately it was just a scare and he is absolutely fine, but it makes you think about what is important in life.

"Another reason was that I also hated what I saw in the mirror."

Her blood sugar levels began to fall as her weight went down, and she reached her target in August 2018 - and has managed to stay there.

"For over two years now I have had normal blood sugar levels and no longer require medication to control my diabetes," she said.

Mrs Case said: "I was 11 stone 11lbs to start with, and went down to 9st 2lbs. I was also size 18 and that was getting a bit tight, and went down three dress sizes to a size 12."

As well as the improvement to her diabetes, she stopped having lower back pain, and no longer needed inhalers for breathlessness, caused by lung scarring as a result of TB when she was only four.

Her blood pressure and cholesterol have also reduced to well within the normal range, and she said: "I have increased energy levels, flexibility and stamina."

She added: "My biggest issue is snacking. I can still snack but I have changed the chocolate, crisps and biscuits for fruit, cold meats and low fat options of crisps or popcorn. I try to plan what I am going to have each day to avoid overeating."

Mrs Case said the the Covid-19 pandemic had made it all the more clear how important it is for people to be at a healthy weight, because obesity is a risk factor for being seriously ill with the virus, so she wants to encourage others to lose weight.

She paid tribute to consultant Rachel Bachelor, who runs the group she attends and added: "From day one there has been huge support, advice, empathy from my fellow members".

She added: "We can't meet at the moment because of lockdown, but we do have Zoom sessions."











