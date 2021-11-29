News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Mum had the last Christmas she deserved' - Ipswich hospice helps families

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:30 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 4:54 PM November 29, 2021
Lorraine Brown, here surrounded by her family, was cared for at St Elizabeth's Hospice at Christmas time

Lorraine Brown, here surrounded by her family, was cared for at St Elizabeth's Hospice at Christmas time - photograph taken in 2019 - Credit: Mann Family

Every Christmas St Elizabeth Hospice provides care to more than 865 people - for many of these patients it will be their last Christmas spent with their families. 

The hospice, based in Ipswich, cares for those with progressive and life-limiting illnesses across East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

At Christmas time the staff at the hospice help local families make special memories with their loved ones. 

Leanne with her mother Lorraine, on Leanne's wedding day

Leanne with her mother Lorraine, on Leanne's wedding day in 2019 - Credit: BROWN FAMILY

In 2019, Leanne Mann's mother Lorraine Brown spent Christmas at St Elizabeth Hospice, before her death in January 2020.

Mrs Mann, who lives in Ipswich, said: "I really enjoyed our Christmas in the hospice as a family, it really was a home from home.

"We knew deep down this would be our last Christmas together so with the hospice's help we made sure it was a very happy Christmas full of food, presents and lots of time spent together."

Lorraine Brown enjoying Christmas Dinner at St Elizabeth Hospice 

Lorraine Brown enjoying Christmas Dinner at St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Mann Family

Mrs Mann added: "Without St Elizabeth Hospice our Christmas would have been very different but thanks to their support we shared a normal family Christmas.

"It was made more perfect because of where it was and thanks to their care, mum had the Christmas she deserved and we were able to have the family feeling we love."

You can find out about the St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas appeal for 2021 'Be a Star' on their website - stelizabethhospice.org.uk/be-a-star


