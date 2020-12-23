Ipswich hospice taking patients again after coronavirus outbreak

Published: 3:39 PM December 23, 2020

Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice is again taking on new patients after it was forced to lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The hospice, in Foxhall Road, closed its doors to new patients last week after a "small number" of patients and staff tested positive for the virus.

Working alongside Public Health Suffolk and the Ipswich and East Suffolk NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, the hospice is again safe to admit patients again.

A hospice spokeswoman said: "At a time when the hospitals are under such pressure, we are pleased to be able to once again admit patients who need our specialist palliative and end of life care.

"As everyone starts to make their Christmas plans, we do urge the community to take great care to heed the Government guidance, both to protect our loved ones but also to safeguard the health sector’s ability to cope with this dreadful pandemic."