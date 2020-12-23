News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Ipswich hospice taking patients again after coronavirus outbreak

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:39 PM December 23, 2020   
St Elizabeth Hospice provides care at home, in the community, and in its hospice in Foxhall Road

St Elizabeth Hospice is again taking on patients following a coronavirus outbreak - Credit: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice is again taking on new patients after it was forced to lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The hospice, in Foxhall Road, closed its doors to new patients last week after a "small number" of patients and staff tested positive for the virus.

Working alongside Public Health Suffolk and the Ipswich and East Suffolk NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, the hospice is again safe to admit patients again.

A hospice spokeswoman said: "At a time when the hospitals are under such pressure, we are pleased to be able to once again admit patients who need our specialist palliative and end of life care. 

"As everyone starts to make their Christmas plans, we do urge the community to take great care to heed the Government guidance, both to protect our loved ones but also to safeguard the health sector’s ability to cope with this dreadful pandemic."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How to see the 'Christmas star' - visible for first time in 800 years

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

We may be 'heading for Tier 3 - or higher' - council leader's stark warning

David Ellesmere

Logo Icon

Audi driver suspected of drink driving in Ipswich following three-car...

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Missing Ipswich teenager found in London

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus