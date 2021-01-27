Hospice launches free online bereavement service in response to pandemic
- Credit: Mike Kwasniak
Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice has launched a new online bereavement service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The free LivingGrief service has been launched thanks to a grant from Hospice UK, and will offer six stand-alone sessions to those in the east of the county who are bereaved – even if they have no previous contact with the hospice.
Sessions will be held via video conferencing service Zoom, while the hospice is also extending services to help community groups and care homes through any bereavement.
Katherine Grogan, emotional wellbeing team lead at the hospice, said she hopes the service will leave no one feeling isolated and in need.
She said: "We understand initiating conversations about death and bereavement is very difficult but often by not talking many people can be left feeling isolated, especially during the unusual circumstances brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“People experience grief in different ways and there is no right or wrong way to feel, but through LivingGrief we want to bring people together and let them know they are not alone and we are here to help, to listen and to talk whenever needed.”
Two LivingGrief sessions will be held on February 3 and 24, while more information and support can be found via the hospice website or via 01473 707999.
