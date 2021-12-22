'Compassionate' St Elizabeth Hospice gets top rating from inspectors

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice have been praised for going 'out of their way to support patients' throughout the pandemic, with another Outstanding report for the service.

St Elizabeth Hospice, in Foxhall Road, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in October and was rated Outstanding in the report published this week.

Each year more than 3,000 patients and their families receive care throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

The hospice was previously given the highest possible rating in 2017 and the standards have been well-maintained, with particular praise given to leadership, caring and response to patient needs.

The report highlighted the "strong, visible, person-centred culture" with staff going "out of their way to support patients in the community, particularly at the start of the pandemic, including in their own time".

This included developing a compassionate communities project to raise awareness of end of life care and equip communities to care for each other. Access to bereavement services was also increased for people, whether they had a connection to the hospice or not.

St Elizabeth Hospice services were also praised for "flexibility, choice and continuity of care", with proactive collaboration with other local organisations noted.

Patient feedback was often perfect or near-perfect, with 100% of patients using the inpatient unit in September 2021 feeling that their needs were met and that they were treated with dignity and respect.

All of the participants in the Zest short break service, which offers young people with life-limiting illness some time away, said that they experienced either good or excellent care and were more confident as a result of the support.

Verity Jolly is director of patient services at St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Verity Jolly, director of patient services at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We are so proud of this achievement as it is fantastic recognition of the hard work all hospice staff put in.

"Placing patients and their families at the centre of all we do and ensuring we provide the best support to those under our care is something all our staff are committed to.

"It is this shared ambition which motivates us all each day but to receive such comments from the Care Quality Commission is very special, especially after the difficult year or so brought by the pandemic."

Ed Garratt, executive lead of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: "This is a fantastic achievement by all staff and volunteers at St Elizabeth Hospice and I - on behalf of the wider health and care system - would like to pass on my congratulations.

"This recognition is testament to the hard work, quality service and support they all provide to patients and their families on a daily basis.

"The response the hospice has provided to local health and care services especially with the pandemic has been invaluable and we all remain extremely grateful."