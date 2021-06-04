News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Over 3,000 supported by hospice as volunteers thanked

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:15 PM June 4, 2021   
Jemma Wood, Volunteer Development Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice

Jemma Wood, volunteer development manager at St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

St Elizabeth Hospice is thanking all its volunteers for their support, as more than 3,000 people living with a progressive or life-limiting illness are supported by the charity each year. 

The over 1,500 volunteers give their time to help the Ipswich-based hospice at 31 locations including Holywells Retail Centre and Heath Road through to the hospice inpatient unit.

Jemma Wood, volunteer development manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “As part of Volunteers’ Week 2021 we are encouraging everyone in the community to think how they too could support the hospice.

"There are many ways you can volunteer and any amount of time you are able to offer makes a huge difference, so please do get in touch to find out more.”

While 15-year-old Roma Manteiga-Nicholson, who began volunteering at the Zest shop in Ipswich in 2020, added: “The team are all very supportive and make sure every shift is fun.

"Having these experiences with Zest, while at the same time supporting a service which brings so much comfort and respite to families and patients, is very humbling and special to be a part of.”

