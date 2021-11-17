Tracey Bleakley (Hospice UK CEO) , Judi Newman (Chief Executive Officer at St Elizabeth Hospice), Lisa Paterson (St Nicholas Hospice Care), Lisa Parrish (St Helena Hospice) and Guy Peryer (University of East Anglia) at the Hospice UK conference 2021 - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg/Hospice UK

St Elizabeth's Hospice in Ipswich has been recognised for the dedication it gives to people in the community dealing with grief and bereavement.

The hospice based in Foxhall Road, won the 'Innovation in Dying Matters Award' at the Hospice UK Awards, for the successful launch of their Compassionate Community project.

As part of the project St Elizabeth's Hospice led a team from St Nicholas Hospice Care in Bury St Edmunds, St Helena's Hospice in Colchester, the University of East Anglia and the Pear Tree Clinic.

Greg Cooper, Compassionate Communities Lead Project Manger at St Elizabeth Hospice said the team involved were "really thrilled" to pick up the award at the Hospice UK's national conference in Liverpool on November, 5.

Mr Cooper said the award "gives recognition to all of the incredible local people and organisations" from Suffolk and North Essex who have supported the Compassionate Community project over the last year.

At the awards ceremony Hospice UK CEO Tracey Bleakley said: "Congratulations to St Elizabeth Hospice. Their dedication and commitment to providing vital hospice and end of life care has been amazing to see, and without doubt has made a huge difference to the many people who rely on their support."