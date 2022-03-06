News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mapped: Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid rates

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM March 6, 2022
The latest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

The latest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest coronavirus data has revealed neighbourhoods in Stowmarket currently have the highest infection rate in Suffolk and north Essex. 

Government figures for the week up to February 21, have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

The neighbourhood with the highest Covid infection rate in the region was Stowmarket east and Needham Market north, with 744.3 cases per 100,000 people are reporting 101 infections in seven days. 

The neighbourhood with the lowest coronavirus rate across Suffolk and north Essex was Worlingham and Barnby near Beccles with 160.2 cases per 100,000. 

Rates in parts of Ipswich were also low with Stoke Park the third lowest in the region with 200.1 cases per 100,000 people reported. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced the end of coronavirus restrictions in England. 

Explaining why Covid restrictions are ending, he said: "It’s only because levels of immunity are so high and deaths are now if anything below where you would normally expect for this time of year that we can lift these restrictions, and it’s only because we know Omicron is less severe that testing for Omicron on the colossal scale we’ve been doing is much less important and much less valuable in preventing serious illness."



Suffolk

