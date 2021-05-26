Published: 11:30 AM May 26, 2021

Expectant mothers across Suffolk are being encouraged to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment when they are contacted to do so.

Former Ipswich GP, Dr Juno Jesuthasan who now works as a prevention lead for the Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), says that the vaccine is also safe for those breastfeeding and women that are trying to conceive.

Reassuring pregnant women Dr Jesuthasan, who worked as GP in Suffolk for 30 years, referenced the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

He said: "The Covid-19 vaccination is now being offered to pregnant women at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk group.

"Women should discuss the benefits and risks of having the vaccine with their healthcare professional and reach a joint decision based on individual circumstances."

Dr Jesuthasan added: "Pregnant women were excluded from the vaccine trials but the real-world data we are getting from the vaccine roll-out in America is showing the vaccine is safe in pregnancy.

"In this country we have recommended pregnant women are vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.

"These are not live - non-live vaccines like the flu and whooping cough jabs, are already used in pregnancy.

"The national booking service will ensure you are given the right vaccine.

"With all vaccinations and all medication it is always a question of benefits versus risks, nothing is risk free.



"The benefit of getting the vaccine for outweighs the risks if you got Covid and it affected you badly."

Responding to any concerns from those breastfeeding or trying to conceive, Dr Juno Jesuthasan once again quoted the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

He said: "You should not stop breastfeeding in order to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Women trying to become pregnant do not need to avoid pregnancy after vaccination and there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility."

What should you do if you have any questions?

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive and are worried about getting vaccinated against coronavirus Dr Jesuthasan recommends you speak to your GP, midwife or a healthcare professional working at the vaccination centre.

He also suggests reading the latest updates from the Royal College of Obstetricians of Gynaecologists which answers questions women might have in detail - you can find it here.

You can also find the latest vaccination advice from the Suffolk and North East Essex Vaccination Partnership (SNEE) on this website.



