'Devoted' son was fiercely loyal to his family, inquest ehars

A 25-year-old BT engineer from Ipswich has been described as fiercely loyal by his family in the wake of his death.

Jamie Duncan Campbell, who moved to Ipswich from Cambridge in the summer of 2020, died on March 2, 2021, an inquest heard yesterday.

He sent a text to his mother just before 5am on that day asking her to contact him when she woke up - but when she called about an hour later there was no answer.

His father, Malcolm Campbell, found Jamie's body when he attended the house in Europa Way later that afternoon.

The first emergency responder on scene said she noted no obvious injuries.

In a statement read in court, Jamie's family described him as "devoted to his mum", "fiercely loyal to his family" and a big cat-lover. He was unable to own a cat in a rental property, so bought a house so that he could get one.

He loved his job at BT, where he was a network engineer, and had "found his tribe" in the people he worked with.

Jamie had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and had been struggling to sleep, speaking to a number of clinicians at Cardinal Medical Practice over a number of months.

He'd been concerned about his health, visiting Ipswich Hospital A&E with fears about his heart rate, but coroner Jacqueline Devonish said "attendances before clinicians didn't bear this out".

And meetings with mental health practitioners highlighted the positive progress he was making with his anxiety symptoms.

Although lockdown had been difficult, Jamie's parents said he visited often during the last week of his life to talk about the new kitten he was getting, the road trip to Scotland he was planning with his friends and how he was going to deal with his sleeping problems.

A post-mortem initially showed a "lack of clear anatomical explanations for death" but after a toxicology screening showed a near-fatal concentration of dihydrocodeine, the pathologist determined this was the cause.

Ruling that his death was misadventure, Ms Devonish said: "Sadly [Jamie] wasn't able to sleep very well so was self-medicating. It is clear he died of...an overdose.

"He took this medication himself treating his own sleep difficulties."