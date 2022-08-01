Interactive map reveals Suffolk postcodes with highest Covid rates

The latest coronavirus rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Archant

The latest coronavirus data has revealed that a neighbourhood near Felixstowe currently has the highest infection rate in Suffolk.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to July 25 have broken the rates down into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have a population of about 8,000.

Trimley & Kirton, outside Felixstowe, has the highest Covid infection rate in the data, with 638.2 cases per 100,000 people after 21 new infections were recorded in a week.

Yoxford, Wenhaston and Walberswick had the lowest case rate in the region with 41.2 cases per 100,000 people after four new infections were reported in the previous seven days.

Last week, Whitton in Ipswich had the highest coronavirus rate in the region with 518.3 cases per 100,000 people after 40 new infections.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

Although case numbers are continuing to fall throughout the region there are still nearly 180 patients being treated with coronavirus at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.