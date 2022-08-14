News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Revealed: The latest Covid rates in every Suffolk neighbourhood

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2022
The latest coronavirus figures for Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

The latest coronavirus figures for Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Archant

The latest coronavirus data has revealed that a Stowmarket neighbourhood has the county's highest infection rate.

Government data has broken down Suffolk into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have an average population of 8,000.

In the data for the week up to August 5, Stowmarket West had the area's highest Covid rate with 271.4 cases per 100,000 people as 27 new infections were reported. 

It comes as Eye, Palgrave & Occold in the north of the county had Suffolk's highest infection rate last week with 270.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

A neighbourhood in Colchester - Wivenhoe and University - had the lowest Covid rate in the region with 24 cases per 100,000 people as only two new infection were reported during the previous seven days. 

Rates in Ipswich once again remained low. 

Coronavirus
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Six teenagers have been arrested at a park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two knives found in Ipswich park after six teenagers arrested

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackle a large field fire in Bentley

Suffolk Live News | Updated

10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A man wanted in connection with an assault in Ipswich has been arrested in Cornwall

Suffolk Live News

Man wanted in connection with Ipswich assault arrested

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
One of the largest container ships has docked at the Port of Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

One of the world's largest container ships arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon