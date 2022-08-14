Revealed: The latest Covid rates in every Suffolk neighbourhood

The latest coronavirus figures for Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Archant

The latest coronavirus data has revealed that a Stowmarket neighbourhood has the county's highest infection rate.

Government data has broken down Suffolk into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have an average population of 8,000.

In the data for the week up to August 5, Stowmarket West had the area's highest Covid rate with 271.4 cases per 100,000 people as 27 new infections were reported.

It comes as Eye, Palgrave & Occold in the north of the county had Suffolk's highest infection rate last week with 270.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

A neighbourhood in Colchester - Wivenhoe and University - had the lowest Covid rate in the region with 24 cases per 100,000 people as only two new infection were reported during the previous seven days.

Rates in Ipswich once again remained low.