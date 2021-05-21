News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Video

'Incredible achievement' as one million Covid jabs rolled out in region

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:10 PM May 21, 2021   
Akthar Miah, 45 from Ipswich, received the ICS' one millionth Covid jab

Akhtar Miah, 45, received the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS' one millionth Covid jab - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health bosses have hailed an "incredible achievement" after the millionth Covid vaccine dose was rolled out in Suffolk and north Essex.

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS), which is overseeing the rollout in the region, confirmed the milestone was reached on Friday.

The millionth shot was administered to 45-year-old Akhtar Miah on the mobile vaccination bus outside Ipswich Mosque in Bond Street.

The mobile bus, which has been donated by Ipswich Buses to the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is visiting communities with low jab uptake rates.

Mr Miah, who had his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said it was a "privilege" to be the one who had the milestone shot.

The Ipswich man received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ipswich man received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "I'm glad that it's done and I've got the second jab. Hopefully I'll be more protected as that's the main aim.

You may also want to watch:

"It's extremely important that people get vaccinated - everyone should have it. There's no reason why people should not have it. It's going to help yourself, help your family and everybody else around you.

"It's extremely important to get this done."

Most Read

  1. 1 Six new businesses open in Ipswich town centre road
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Accused planned attack for a year, prosecutors claim
  3. 3 Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury
  1. 4 Care home rated inadequate and put into special measures
  2. 5 Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range
  3. 6 Missing teenage boy returns home
  4. 7 First look: Inside The Moloko - Ipswich's newest bar and restaurant
  5. 8 Man, 33, appears in court charged with murdering 74-year-old Clive Wyard outside Ipswich home
  6. 9 Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters avoids prison
  7. 10 HOW IT UNFOLDED: Witches and Aces draw after thrilling finale

Mahbub Alam Shamim, trustee of Ipswich Mosque, said more than 500 jabs had been done in Bond Street after the bus visited four times.

Shayra Bagum, Akhtar Miah, Mahbub Alam Shamim, Nurul Chowdhury and Mohammed Haque goutside Ipswich

Shayra Bagum, Akthar Miah, Mahbub Alam Shamim, Nurul Chowdhury and Mohammed Haque outside Ipswich Mosque - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said the presence of the mobile bus had helped encourage more people in the community to take the vaccine.

He said: "We are very grateful to the CCGs who do the vaccinations. It's very important because of what's going on in the media and people are not quite sure what to do."

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the ICS, said reaching the milestone was an "incredible achievement" and a cause for celebration.

Chief Executive of the CCG, Dr Ed Garratt. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He also paid tribute to health care staff and volunteers assisting with the vaccine rollout in the region, whose efforts he described as "absolutely outstanding".

Dr Garratt added: “I am hugely proud that we’ve reached the one million vaccine mark, and am especially pleased that this has been delivered from our mobile vaccination bus which we established specifically to help us reach all members of our communities. It has been a big success.

"Local teams are doing a great job of inviting people back for their second doses as well, which are really important to give maximum protection from the virus, so please, if you are in one of the eligible groups and haven’t yet taken it up, there is still time."

Coronavirus
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Hosptial is one of three hospitals where ESNEFT have changed maternity ward rules Picture: S

Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Nurses at Ipswich Hospital have spoken out about the 'frustrating' car park situation

Ipswich Hospital

Nurses speak out about 'nightmare' parking situation at Ipswich Hospital

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus