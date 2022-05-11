Rose Ling took part in the Stride to STOP SADS event at The Serpentine in London's Hyde Park. - Credit: Debra Bowring/SADS UK

Suffolk fundraiser Rose Ling has taken part in another event to support the charity campaigning to prevent sudden adult death in memory of a friend who died from the condition.

Rose, who lives at Shotley, took part in Stride to STOP SADS event run by SADS UK at the Serpentine in Hyde Park in London at the weekend.

She joined the campaign after losing her best friend Amelie Guerin who died suddenly at the age of only 28 in May 2020.

Amelie Guerin with Rose Ling during a holiday in Switzerland. - Credit: Rose Ling

SADS UK provides information and support to families and individuals living with life threatening cardiac conditions and supports people who have been bereaved through a sudden and unexpected cardiac death.

It also donates Automated External Defibrillators to schools and in the community so that if the first sign of a cardiac condition is cardiac arrest there is equipment on site to give the person their best chance of survival.

Rose said “In May 2020, my beautiful best friend Amelie passed away. It was so sudden, so unexpected, I didn't want to believe it. Even now I'm not sure I do believe I'll never see her again.

"So many people are taken before their time. I enjoyed the Stride event, it was nice to get out and do something nice for SADS UK and for Amelie.”

SADS UK founder Anne Jolly said: “I am pleased that SADS UK supporters and members were able to come together again after the constraints of Covid-19, as we know how beneficial it is for all of us to be able to talk with each other about our experiences and support one another."

The Serpentine work is not Rose's first fundraising effort for the charity - last year she raised more than £1,200 by walking 100 miles in May to mark the first anniversary of her friend's death.

Amelie was born in Switzerland but moved to Hadleigh as a child. She and Rose met at Suffolk New College and became firm friends - staying close after Amelie moved to London to take up a job with the Metropolitan Police.



