Meet the babies born in 2020
This year while we stayed home hundreds of families in Suffolk welcomed new arrivals in to the world.
For the babies of 2020 there were no hospital visits from proud siblings or welcoming parties as they arrived home to meet their extended families, instead they were shielded from the world to keep them safe.
New mums faced a daunting introduction to motherhood, learning on the job without the support of family and friends.
Baby groups which are so vital for parent' mental wellbeing as well as the development of their newborns were put on hold and trips out were limited.
Today we want give all of the new parents a chance to show off their 2020 babies as we celebrate the children born in lockdown. It is important not to forget the parents who have been keeping them safe during these unprecedented times.
Welcome to the world babies of 2020.
See Wednesday's EADT for four pages of baby photos - or log on this week for more babies born in 2020
