Suffolk Mind extends free support for LGBTQ+ community during lockdown

Published: 1:58 PM February 15, 2021

Suffolk Mind is extending its free services to support the LGBTQ+ community (FILE PHOTO) - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Mind is extending its free support to members of the LGBTQ+ community after research revealed they had been among the hardest hit by lockdown.

Thanks to newly-secured funds, the charity will be offering free Your Needs Met and Sleep Well, Be Well courses during LGBTQ+ History Month, alongside its existing counselling sessions – with research showing non-binary and transgender people have been among the worst affected emotionally by lockdown.

The courses will both explore how people can stay mentally well during lockdown, while also explaining how important sleep is to an individual's health – with charity research showing more than half of Suffolk's population are struggling to sleep during the pandemic.

Corrina Hanley, project coordinator at Suffolk Mind, said: “Anyone can experience a mental health problem, but those who identify as LGBTQ+ are more likely to develop problems like depression and anxiety.

"Reasons for this could be homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, stigma and discrimination or social isolation and exclusion.

“Suffolk Mind has always offered support to Suffolk’s LGBTQ+ community, but we want to make it more accessible by offering a tailored support service.

"We want to ensure people have somewhere to go when they are struggling with their mental health."

Those needing help can self-refer to Suffolk Mind here.