News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Suffolk Mind extends free support for LGBTQ+ community during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:58 PM February 15, 2021   
Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Mind is extending its free services to support the LGBTQ+ community (FILE PHOTO) - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Mind is extending its free support to members of the LGBTQ+ community after research revealed they had been among the hardest hit by lockdown.

Thanks to newly-secured funds, the charity will be offering free Your Needs Met and Sleep Well, Be Well courses during LGBTQ+ History Month, alongside its existing counselling sessions – with research showing non-binary and transgender people have been among the worst affected emotionally by lockdown.

The courses will both explore how people can stay mentally well during lockdown, while also explaining how important sleep is to an individual's health – with charity research showing more than half of Suffolk's population are struggling to sleep during the pandemic.

Corrina Hanley, project coordinator at Suffolk Mind, said: “Anyone can experience a mental health problem, but those who identify as LGBTQ+ are more likely to develop problems like depression and anxiety.

"Reasons for this could be homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, stigma and discrimination or social isolation and exclusion.

“Suffolk Mind has always offered support to Suffolk’s LGBTQ+ community, but we want to make it more accessible by offering a tailored support service.

"We want to ensure people have somewhere to go when they are struggling with their mental health."

Those needing help can self-refer to Suffolk Mind here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thorntons chocolate shop cleared out in latest blow to town centre
  2. 2 Watch: Lockdown baby boom at Ipswich gym - is this squad of the future?
  3. 3 Two arrests after politically-inspired graffiti attack on Ipswich Borough Council
  1. 4 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  2. 5 Former Ipswich Witch and Norwich Star speedway ace passes away
  3. 6 Former policeman battling multiple sclerosis plans Captain Tom-style challenge
  4. 7 Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store
  5. 8 Mum's shock as have-a-go hero plunges into freezing river to save dog
  6. 9 Dog owners warned to stay away after palm oil washes up on Felixstowe beach
  7. 10 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lily Green has achieved the highest apprenticeship level

Ipswich woman reaches highest national apprenticeship level

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new campaign by the government at a bus stop in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Youngsters at the LowBiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub at Felixstowe in 2005

Gallery

Were you at Bandbox's Valentine party for youngsters in 2005?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a ...

Police investigate suspected Covid breach after 'balloon release'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon