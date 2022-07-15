800 children to learn first aid with help of Dragons' Den-backed venture

Mini First Aid Suffolk deliver first aid training to schools and classes around the county - Credit: Charlotte Bond

800 children in Ipswich schools are benefitting from being taught first aid, and how to call 999.

Mini First Aid Suffolk go around the county, educating children on what they should do if someone needs medical help.

The idea of Mini First Aid, was taken onto Dragons' Den last year, where they received £50,000 investment from Sara Davies MBE and has 70 franchises including in Suffolk.

With funding from Ipswich Opportunity Area, 53 primary schools, nurseries and preschools across Ipswich will benefit from the training.

Children at Highfield - Whitehouse Early Years benefitted from this training most recently, from one of the first aiders Naomi Cooper, and 'Big Ted'.

Naomi said: "It is very important to teach children first aid.

"You do see in papers from time to time that children from as young as three do actually ring 999 and get help so it is really important."

In these classes, students were taught how to use ice packs on bumps, how to put plasters on and how to call 999 and what to say.

Naomi continued: "I take a giant teddy along and we do wet bleeds, and use toy phones to practice calling 999, and we have a song which helps them remember the number, and we talk about the importance of knowing where they live.

"We also cover real basics of the recovery position but in a way that isn't scary.

"Obviously at that age, we don't want to go too far and scare the kids, but the way we teach the recovery position is a really fun way and the kids really enjoy it and the amount of information they retain is amazing."

Since September 2020, first aid training has been part of the national curriculum, which is being fulfilled by Mini First Aid.

Naomi said: "The kids love the sessions, I think it is mainly down to Big Ted though, they see him and they are so happy."

The children practice their first aid on Big Ted, learning how to put plasters on and ice packs.

