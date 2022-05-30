MP urges residents' parking scheme for 'nightmare' roads

Residents say the situation with traffic in Devonshire and Gladstone Roads is a 'nightmare.' - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An MP is calling for residents-only parking to be created in two Ipswich streets that residents say have become clogged with cars and are being used as a "rat run".

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, described the case for action to improve the situation in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road as "unarguable" as homeowners said parked cars and passing vehicles were making the narrow street "a nightmare".

Motorists have been using the two roads as a shortcut between Foxhall Road and the one-way system around the Waterfront ever since changes were made to close Back Hamlet’s junction with Fore Hamlet to traffic coming from the Foxhall Road direction.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called for residents parking in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road - Credit: House of Commons

Mr Hunt said: “I’m very much aware of the parking issues on Devonshire and Gladstone Roads and have been pushing for a form of residents-only parking.

“There are many roads in Ipswich where parking is a problem, but I’m honestly struggling to think of an example where it’s more of an issue than on these two roads.

“I’ve visited the area and spoken to residents. The case for action is unarguable in my view.”

He has also written to householders to them to let them know that he is seeking action from the county council to address the problem and create a residents-only zone.

One householder, who did not wish to be named, said there had been "angry shouting" from drivers who cannot get past each other in the narrow road, while residents often heard revving engines and had experienced an increase in fumes.

The resident added: "It's chaos. Parking is a nightmare anyway, and then we have all this traffic coming through heading down to Cavendish Street and the one-way system.

"Cavendish Street is also packed with cars both sides and the junction with Devonshire Road is impossible with cars parked right on the corner.

"Traffic shouldn't be coming down here - it's not as if it's easy to turn right out onto Fore Hamlet. People are just using it as a short-cut.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "The whole thing is a complete nightmare and something needs to be done. I don't know what the solution is, but we hope the councils will look into it and come up with some suggestions."

Ipswich borough councillor Philippa Gordon-Gould, who represents the Holywells ward which covers the roads, said the "complicated" traffic system had impeded the flow of vehicles and if a road was closed off, this would have a knock-on effect on other roads.

She added: “It has been a problem and we know a lot of people are upset about it and we want to see what options are available.”