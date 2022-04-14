News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Covid numbers in hospital see decline in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:40 PM April 14, 2022
The number of people with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals has decreased - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The number of patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals with Covid-19 has declined in the last week. 

The overall number of patients with a positive coronavirus test in local hospitals is 357, which is down from 382 the previous week.

Trusts have also reported the death of 14 patients in the latest Covid figures.   

Government data indicates the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, is currently treating 255 patients with the virus.

This is down from 300 patients in the last seven days. 

In addition to this, the number of patients with coronavirus that are being treated at West Suffolk Foundation Trust has increased from 82 to 102. 

Between April 8, and April 14 there has been nine recorded deaths at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and five at ESNEFT. 

There are also five patients that are getting assistance from a mechanical ventilator - three at ESNEFT and two at West Suffolk Hospital. 



