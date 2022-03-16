All Suffolk and north Essex districts see dramatic rise in Covid cases

All Suffolk and north Essex districts have seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Everywhere in Suffolk and north Essex has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Covid cases over the past week, with all districts being above the national average.

Maldon has the highest case rate in the region with 1015 cases per 100,000 people which is significantly up from 542.2 per 100,000 the previous week.

The district with the highest coronavirus rate in Suffolk is East Suffolk which has 857.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is well above the national average of 617.5 per 100,000.

Ipswich, which had the second highest case rate in Suffolk, also saw a rise in the number of recorded cases with 823.9 per 100,000, up from 520.8 in the seven days prior.

West Suffolk's Covid rate is 684.7 up from 402.7 and Mid Suffolk's rate is 836.4 up from 503.4.

The Covid rates in north Essex districts have also dramatically increased. Colchester recorded 852.1 cases per 100,000 people which was up from 464.3 the previous week.

Although the latest figures show a sharp rise in the number of cases across Suffolk and north Essex, hospitals in the county will be relaxing their visiting rules from tomorrow, Thursday, March 17.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ending of coronavirus restrictions in England last month and said the country will rely on personal responsibility as part of the nation's living with Covid plan.

Nearly 150 people are being treated for the virus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals, according to the latest data.

Suffolk's public health director is urging people to isolate if they test positive for coronavirus, despite the legal requirement to do so having ended.

He said: "Although we are no longer required to legally self isolate if we have Covid, we do still strongly recommend to.

“I think in general people are sensible around that and I think there is something maybe in this country with quite high levels of presenteeism."

People are also still being encouraged to get the Covid vaccine as more than 76,000 eligible people are yet to be vaccinated in Suffolk.