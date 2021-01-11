Published: 4:29 PM January 11, 2021

Coronavirus vaccines will be administered across Ipswich, people have been assured - despite attention initially being focussed on three large sites to the east of the town.

Three vaccination hubs have been or are being set up in or just outside Ipswich - at the hospital in Heath Road, Trinity Park and the Gainsborough Sports Centre.

However, they are all relatively close to each other and there had been concerns that some people could be put off by difficult journeys to them

A spokesman for the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, which set up the Trinity Park centre, said: “It’s really positive that, with more centres opening from this week, we’ll be able to ramp up the number of Covid-19 vaccinations.

“The priority was to get things moving as quickly as possible.

"Our local primary care networks (groups of GP practices) have worked incredibly hard to identify the most suitable sites to be used as vaccination centres, with locations across east Suffolk.

"These have been chosen for a number of reasons such as their size, the ability to get them up and running quickly without the need for any alterations and car parking capacity.

“Some people may have to travel to receive the vaccine, but it’s so important that anyone invited to receive the vaccine takes up the offer.”

The spokesman pointed out that in Ipswich there would also be hubs at the Two Rivers' Medical Centre in Woodbridge Road and Ivry Street Medical Practice to the west of the town centre.

The Mass Testing Centre at Gainsborough Sports Centre is due to be set up by the CCG later this month as more vaccines become available and the number of injections being given increases significantly

Ultimately, there could be several mass vaccination centres set up across Suffolk as the government attempts to meet its aim of vaccinating all adults by the autumn.

Vaccination centres are also being set up at surgeries across Suffolk - and doctors are keen to ensure that anyone invited to get an injection should get it done as soon as possible.

At present, those being called are in the most vulnerable groups for whom the vaccination is most important.

Patient transport is available for those who have no other way of making the journey.