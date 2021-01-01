News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM January 1, 2021   
Tesco, Copdock. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff from the Tesco Extra store in Ipswich are self-isolating - Credit: Archant

Tesco has confirmed that members of staff from one of its Ipswich stores are self-isolating after contracting coronavirus. 

The cases relate to the Tesco Extra site near the Copdock roundabout. 

The supermarket giant would not confirm exactly how many staff members were self isolating but said that it was taking all necessary precautions. 

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Some colleagues at our Ipswich Extra store are self-isolating after a small number of colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

"The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are following all Government guidance and working with local public health authorities.

You may also want to watch:

"We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including a traffic light system at the front of store, protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

